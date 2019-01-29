× One person killed after two crashes close southbound I-49 in Peculiar

PECULIAR, Mo. — Two crashes, one deadly, have closed southbound Interstate 49 in Peculiar on Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says there are two crashes in the area, one just north of J Highway and one just south. The closure itself occurs at the intersection with J Highway.

One of the crashes involves a car and a semitrailer, MoDOT says. At least one person has died in one of the crashes, according to the agency, but it’s not clear at this time which crash turned deadly.

Drivers are being urged to use an alternate route. Those on the interstate are being routed onto the off-ramp and then back onto the highway.

It’s unknown at this time when the interstate will reopen, MoDOT says.

