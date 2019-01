Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Did you lose a ring in Overland Park?

Someone with the city found one in a bush pile at one of the storm debris drop off sites.

If it's yours or you think you know who it belongs to call (913) 327-6630.

Anybody missing a 💍? We found one in the brush pile at one of the storm debris drop-off sites! Send us a DM or call 913-327-6630 if you think you know who the owner is! pic.twitter.com/9shY8A5IwU — Overland Park, KS (@opcares) January 29, 2019