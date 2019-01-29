× Warrensburg police ask people to avoid committing crimes during cold weather

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Warrensburg Police Department took to their Facebook page late Monday to offer a comical plea to their city as frigid weather heads our way.

“So…we are asking a favor (at least for the next three days); can you keep the criminalling to a minimum?” the police department joked. “It is REALLY cold out…do yourself (and us) a favor…stay inside. Be nice to each other, watch reruns of Say Yes to the Dress (we hear from the fire fighters that it’s a really good show). Mmmmkay, thanks!”

According to the FOX4 weather team a blast of arctic air arrives Tuesday and will bring some dangerously cold air to the region. Midday highs will be in the lower 20s before dropping below zero overnight.

That cold air combined with the expected wind will result in wind chills well below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory will begin at 6 p.m. lasting through noon Wednesday. Dangerous, wind chills of -20 to -30 are expected.

Experts are asking that you limit exposure for both yourself, children and pets.

