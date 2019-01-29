Waste Management canceling services Wednesday due to freezing temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Due to sub-zero temperatures in the forecast, Waste Management says they are suspending all trash and recycling collection services for Wednesday for parts of Kansas and Missouri.

In Missouri, Jackson Clay, Platte will not have services and in Kansas, Johnson, Wyandotte and Leavenworth will not have services Wednesday.

A spokesman for Waste Management said the safety of their employees during these severe cold weather conditions is their priority.

“Frostbite and hypothermia are of serious concern for our workers in current conditions.”

Services are expected to be back in operation Thursday.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for the metro until noon Wednesday. Very cold wind chills are expected with temperatures as low as 20 below zero.

