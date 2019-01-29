With sub-zero wind chills expected, metro schools canceling classes for Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jokes aside, it’s going to be dangerously cold Wednesday morning when students would normally be heading to the bus stop or walking to school.

Temperatures will drop below zero overnight Tuesday and stay there into the morning. That cold air combined with the wind will result in wind chills well below zero. Dangerous wind chills of -20 to -30 are expected.

Those frigid temperatures and wind chills have many school districts on both sides of the state line, both rural and in the metro, cancelling classes for Wednesday.

See the full list of closings below.

