× Buffalo Wild Wings giving away free wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime

It happened in both the NFC and AFC Championship games, and it happened 15 other times in the regular season.

So here’s hoping for overtime again in the Super Bowl this Sunday. Free wings are on the line!

If the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams go into OT, Buffalo Wild Wings says it’s giving away free wings to everyone in America.

The restaurant chain says the potential giveaway is to test how strong their “overtime button” really works, according to a release.

If the big game goes into overtime, everyone in the U.S. can visit their local BWW and get a free snack-sized wings (either boneless or traditional) from 4-7 p.m. local time on Feb. 18.

There’s no purchase necessary, but the freebie is limited to one per person and is for dine-in customers only.

FREE WINGS! If LA-New England goes to overtime, we’re giving everyone in America free wings on Feb. 18. LET’S DO THIS! Details: https://t.co/zhwPBRGhCr pic.twitter.com/kq9pm0zLE0 — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 23, 2019