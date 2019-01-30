Bus driver fired, accused of physically assaulting Center School District student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bus driver has been fired after allegedly physically assaulting an elementary student Tuesday.

A Center School District spokesperson said a parent reported to school administrators that a bus driver hit their Boone Elementary student during the bus ride home Tuesday.

The district said it immediately reported the incident to the appropriate state agency for investigation.

Student Transportation of America, the bus company that serves the Center School District, said it “separated employment with the driver,” according to the school district.

“As educators, we take all child endangerment reports seriously and are mandated to contact outside agencies who can fully investigate the claims,” the district said in a statement. “At Center School District we care about our kids and families. That sentiment guides all processes and procedures.”