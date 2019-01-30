Chili garlic roasted Brussels sprouts and beef Bulgogi sauce for Instapot beef roast

Chili garlic roasted Brussels sprouts
Ingredients:
- 2 cups halved Brussels sprouts - sliced in half lengthwise (for thicker sprouts, slice into thirds)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil or avacado oil
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- ¼ teaspoon granulated garlic
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
Directions:
- Steam the brussels sprouts for 7 minutes, then set aside to cool.
- In a bowl, toss together the Brussels, oil, vinegar, and seasonings, and salt.
- Air fry at 400F for 10 minutes, shaking (and checking their progress) after 5 minutes and then at 8 the minute mark. You're going for crispy and browned, just a little burnt!
Beef Bulgogi sauce for Instapot beef roast
Marinade:
- 3 Tbsp soy sauce
- 2 Tbsp sugar
- 1 Tbsp honey [ 2 t sugar is also ok ]
- 2 Tbsp rice cooking wine [sake or leftover red wine is also ok]
- 1 Tbsp pure sesame oil
- 2 Tbsp minced garlic
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- 2 tsp toasted sesame seeds
- 1 Tbsp chopped green onion
- 2 Tbsp fresh pear or apple
Instructions:
- Make sauce by putting all of the marinade ingredients together in a blender, and run for 30 seconds.
- Mix in the bulgogi beef into the sauce prepared above – in a bowl big enough to hold the beef.
- Add to cooked beef for a garnish sauce, or add some of the marinade to the roast before it goes in the Instapot cooker.
