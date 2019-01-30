Be Weather Aware: Wind chills Wednesday a.m. will range from -10 to -30 degrees

Chili garlic roasted Brussels sprouts and beef Bulgogi sauce for Instapot beef roast

Chili garlic roasted Brussels sprouts

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups halved Brussels sprouts - sliced in half lengthwise (for thicker sprouts, slice into thirds)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil or avacado oil
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • ¼ teaspoon granulated garlic
  • ½ teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Directions:

  1. Steam the brussels sprouts for 7 minutes, then set aside to cool.
  2. In a bowl, toss together the Brussels, oil, vinegar, and seasonings, and salt.
  3. Air fry at 400F for 10 minutes, shaking (and checking their progress) after 5 minutes and then at 8 the minute mark. You're going for crispy and browned, just a little burnt!

Beef Bulgogi sauce for Instapot beef roast

Marinade: 

  • 3 Tbsp soy sauce
  • 2 Tbsp sugar
  • 1 Tbsp honey [ 2 t sugar is also ok ]
  • 2 Tbsp rice cooking wine [sake or leftover red wine is also ok]
  • 1 Tbsp pure sesame oil
  • 2 Tbsp minced garlic
  • 1 tsp ground black pepper
  • 2 tsp toasted sesame seeds
  • 1 Tbsp chopped green onion
  • 2 Tbsp fresh pear or apple

Instructions:

  1. Make sauce by putting all of the marinade ingredients together in a blender, and run for 30 seconds.
  2. Mix in the bulgogi beef into the sauce prepared above – in a bowl big enough to hold the beef.
  3. Add to cooked beef for a garnish sauce, or add some of the marinade to the roast before it goes in the Instapot cooker.

 

