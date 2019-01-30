Chili garlic roasted Brussels sprouts and beef Bulgogi sauce for Instapot beef roast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chili garlic roasted Brussels sprouts

Ingredients:

2 cups halved Brussels sprouts - sliced in half lengthwise (for thicker sprouts, slice into thirds)

1 tablespoon olive oil or avacado oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

¼ teaspoon granulated garlic

½ teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Directions:

Steam the brussels sprouts for 7 minutes, then set aside to cool. In a bowl, toss together the Brussels, oil, vinegar, and seasonings, and salt. Air fry at 400F for 10 minutes, shaking (and checking their progress) after 5 minutes and then at 8 the minute mark. You're going for crispy and browned, just a little burnt!

Beef Bulgogi sauce for Instapot beef roast

Marinade:

3 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp sugar

1 Tbsp honey [ 2 t sugar is also ok ]

2 Tbsp rice cooking wine [sake or leftover red wine is also ok]

1 Tbsp pure sesame oil

2 Tbsp minced garlic

1 tsp ground black pepper

2 tsp toasted sesame seeds

1 Tbsp chopped green onion

2 Tbsp fresh pear or apple

Instructions:

Make sauce by putting all of the marinade ingredients together in a blender, and run for 30 seconds. Mix in the bulgogi beef into the sauce prepared above – in a bowl big enough to hold the beef. Add to cooked beef for a garnish sauce, or add some of the marinade to the roast before it goes in the Instapot cooker.

