It is currently colder in Kansas City than Antarctica, the North Pole and Siberia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With temperatures Wednesday morning near record lows in Kansas City, it may not surprise you that it is currently colder in the metro than some of the coldest places on Earth including Antarctica, the North Pole and Siberia.

A blast of arctic air arrived Tuesday and brought dangerously cold air to the region and wind chills of -20 to -30.

A Wind Chill Advisory began at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will last through noon Wednesday.

Scroll down to see how Kansas City’s current temperatures compare to some of the coldest places on this planet.

Antarctica (although it is summer there)

Siberia, Russia

North Pole, Alaska