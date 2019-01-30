Be Weather Aware: Wind chills Wednesday a.m. will range from -10 to -30 degrees

It is currently colder in Kansas City than Antarctica, the North Pole and Siberia

Posted 8:02 am, January 30, 2019, by , Updated at 08:12AM, January 30, 2019

Kansas City temperatures for Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With temperatures Wednesday morning near record lows in Kansas City, it may not surprise you that it is currently colder in the metro than some of the coldest places on Earth including Antarctica, the North Pole and Siberia.

A blast of arctic air arrived Tuesday and brought dangerously cold air to the region and wind chills of -20 to -30.

A Wind Chill Advisory began at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will last through noon Wednesday.

Scroll down to see how Kansas City’s current temperatures compare to some of the coldest places on this planet.

Antarctica (although it is summer there)

Weather in Antarctica on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

Siberia, Russia

Weather in Siberia, Russia on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

North Pole, Alaska

Weather in North Pole, Alaska on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

Related stories