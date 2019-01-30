KCPD calls out Michigan police department for using KC skyline in tweet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As sub-zero temperatures moved across the Midwest this week, many law enforcement agencies decided to have some fun on social media.

Most of the posts were police asking criminals to take the day off due to the freezing weather.

The Grand Rapids Police Department in Michigan tweeted Wednesday morning, “Notice to all criminals, conspiring criminals, or bored individuals that have too much time on their hands today: Crime has been cancelled in Grand Rapids! Go enjoy a nap, binge watch Netflix, or go help your neighbor shovel.”

Notice to all criminals, conspiring criminals, or bored individuals that have too much time on their hands today: Crime has been cancelled in @CityGrandRapids!#CrimeCancelled Go enjoy a nap, binge watch Netflix, or go help your neighbor shovel. #ColdestDayEver #Winter2019 pic.twitter.com/LDtyg7ZAOY — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) January 30, 2019

The tweet included a photo with a Grand Rapids police vehicle with the caption “CRIME CANCELLED” and a city skyline in the background. The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department however discovered something interesting about the city skyline.

KCPD tweeted, “Um, @GrandRapidsPD, wrong city you got there…Though we concur with the sentiment, you stole our skyline!”

All of this was in good fun of course.

Um, @GrandRapidsPD, wrong city you got there … Though we concur with the sentiment, you stole our skyline! https://t.co/kK8VIM6s62 — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) January 30, 2019

A blast of arctic air arrived in the metro Tuesday and brought dangerously cold air to the area with wind chills of -20 to -30. In fact, Wednesday morning, Kansas City was colder than some of the coldest places on Earth including Antarctica, the North Pole and Siberia.

You can see more social media posts from area agencies below from the last couple of days.

It’s so windy outside that drug dealers were having trouble getting their meth into the little baggie, ice blowing in every direction. We can assist you! Call dispatch and we can bring our wind blocking evidence bags. We’ll even weigh it and test for purity for you! — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) January 29, 2019