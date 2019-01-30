FOX4 Forecast: Wind Chill Advisory until noon then snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bitter cold wind chills and the risk of frostbite will challenge record lows in KC and also record cold highs too for Wednesday. Better weather comes our way (less cold) on Thursday

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page