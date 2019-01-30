Proposed amendment would effectively ban abortion in Kansas at state level

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Supporters and opponents of a proposed state constitutional amendment say it would effectively ban abortion in Kansas, although it would remain legal under federal law.

The Wichita Eagle reports the amendment sponsored by 21 lawmakers would grant equal rights to every human starting from the time of fertilization.

The amendment was introduced in the Kansas House Monday. It comes as lawmakers are awaiting a state Supreme Court decision on whether the Kansas Constitution includes the right to an abortion.

Rep. Randy Garber, a Republican from Sabetha, says he supports the amendment because he believes life begins at conception.

Rachel Sweet, with Planned Parenthood Great Plains, says the legislation would outlaw abortion in all cases. She called the amendment a blatant attempt to eliminate a woman’s right to safe, legal abortion.