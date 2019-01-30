Shawnee man discovers he is$22K richer while wife complains how much he spends on lottery

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Shawnee man says he discovered he was $22,000 richer just as his wife was bickering at him for how much he spends on Kansas Lottery tickets.

The Kansas Lottery announced that Louis V. Kronwaitter, Jr. won the prize on a free 2by2 Quick Pick ticket.

Kronawitter said he was sitting at his computer last Friday checking the tickets when his wife came in the room and began complaining about how much he spent playing the lottery.

“I always check my tickets twice on the Lottery’s website before taking them to a retailer. When I first checked the $22,000 winning ticket, I thought I had won another free ticket. When I checked it the second time, I realized it was worth much more than a free ticket. When I showed my wife how much I had won, she immediately quit bickering. We were both very surprised.”

Kronawitter said he plans to contribute a portion of his winnings to his church and use the rest to help his family. He purchased his winning ticket at the QuikTrip 166, located Johnson Dr. and Quivira Rd.