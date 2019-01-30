Surprise your Valentine with a Sluggerrr Gram this year

Posted 1:00 pm, January 30, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, so why not schedule a Royal surprise for the one you love.

The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday they are once again offering Sluggerrr Grams.

Each Sluggerrr Gram costs $175 and includes:

  • 2 Roses
  • 2 Custom Royals and Valentine’s Day Themed Cupcakes
  • 2 Buy One, Get One Vouchers to select 2019 Royals Home Games
  • Personalized Autograph Card
  • Optional Twitter or Instagram message from Sluggerrr

If you’re interested, click or tap here to register to send a Sluggerrr Gram on either Wednesday, Feb. 13 or Thursday Feb. 14.

The Royals said all deliveries must be within a one-hour drive of Kansas City.

You have until Friday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. to request a Sluggerrr Gram.