Surprise your Valentine with a Sluggerrr Gram this year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, so why not schedule a Royal surprise for the one you love.
The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday they are once again offering Sluggerrr Grams.
Each Sluggerrr Gram costs $175 and includes:
- 2 Roses
- 2 Custom Royals and Valentine’s Day Themed Cupcakes
- 2 Buy One, Get One Vouchers to select 2019 Royals Home Games
- Personalized Autograph Card
- Optional Twitter or Instagram message from Sluggerrr
If you’re interested, click or tap here to register to send a Sluggerrr Gram on either Wednesday, Feb. 13 or Thursday Feb. 14.
The Royals said all deliveries must be within a one-hour drive of Kansas City.
You have until Friday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. to request a Sluggerrr Gram.