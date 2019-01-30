Surprise your Valentine with a Sluggerrr Gram this year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, so why not schedule a Royal surprise for the one you love.

The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday they are once again offering Sluggerrr Grams.

Each Sluggerrr Gram costs $175 and includes:

2 Roses

2 Custom Royals and Valentine’s Day Themed Cupcakes

2 Buy One, Get One Vouchers to select 2019 Royals Home Games

Personalized Autograph Card

Optional Twitter or Instagram message from Sluggerrr

If you’re interested, click or tap here to register to send a Sluggerrr Gram on either Wednesday, Feb. 13 or Thursday Feb. 14.

The Royals said all deliveries must be within a one-hour drive of Kansas City.

You have until Friday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. to request a Sluggerrr Gram.