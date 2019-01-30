Transformer explodes sending manhole cover into air in pieces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A bizarre incident left hundreds of families in midtown Kansas City without power early Wednesday morning as temperatures dropped below zero.

According to Kansas City Power and Light workers, a transformer at East 31st and Troost Avenue blew up. The explosion caused a steel plate manhole cover to burst into pieces and shoot up into the air.

Crews were only able to salvage less than a quarter of the manhole cover.

Thankfully no one was injured. The manhole sits in the middle of a traffic lane.

The chief operation officer at Operation Breakthrough, which was impacted by the outage, told FOX4 they will likely save the remaining piece and put it in their archives.

Linemen from KCP&L worked for about an hour before power was restored.