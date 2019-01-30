Underground workers enjoy warm 73 degrees with no heat and Arctic chill up above

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As Kyle Bishop loaded up his truck at his liquidation business Wednesday, his business partner was in short sleeves with wind chills below zero around Kansas City.

But they didn't have to worry about the weather inside Dean's Downtown Underground.

"I'd probably be at home. It would be cold for sure. It's unbearable up there," Bishop said about the prospect of doing the same job outside Wednesday.

"It's always 73 degrees in the underground," Dean's Downtown Underground Leasing Manager Larry McMillin said.

He calls it Kansas City's oldest building at just a tad under 300 million years old. Originally mined for limestone in the 1930s, it's now 800,000 square feet of commercial space on about 25 underground acres.

It's home to about 400 tenants from offices to self-storage to warehouses filled with wine, paper and more.

"We're right here in the middle of downtown, and people drive by the entrance every day and have no idea what's going on down here. It's a real city, lots of activity," McMillin said.

There's no heating or air conditioning.

"Mother Nature is keeping it the same temperature," McMillin said.

There's also no sign of the Arctic blast hitting the rest of the city above just a few layers of limestone.

"My first meeting this morning was in Raymore, Missouri, at -5 and when I got to the office it was 74. So there was an 80-degree difference in about 30 minutes," McMillin said.

FOX4 took the 31-second elevator ride up to 31st Street so McMillin could be reminded of what he's missing.

"I've had enough," McMillin said, heading back down for warmth.

Dean's Downtown Underground is just one of several cave complexes in the city, making up an estimated 10 percent of all Kansas City's commercial space.