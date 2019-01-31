Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas welcomes baby boy, shares sweet message for wife

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas and his wife, Tay, welcomed a baby boy into the world this week.
They named him Jayce Carter Lucas. Scroll to the bottom to see the adorable pictures posted to Instagram.
Lucas shared the photos with a sweet message for his wife.
“To my wife…. I have a new found respect and appreciation for you,” Lucas said. “Thank you for taking care of yourself and our son for 9 long months.”
This is the second baby this week for the Chiefs.
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and his wife, Isabelle, welcomed a baby boy into the world Sunday. Butker said James Augustine Butker was born at 12:29 a.m. Jan. 27, weighing 9 pounds and 5 ounces.
View this post on Instagram
WELCOME TO THE WORLD BABY BOY! Jayce Carter Lucas—my son. I promise to never fail you. I will always be there for you; whether it’s changing your diaper, helping with your homework, taking you to your activities or giving you the tools to succeed in life. You don’t know this yet…but you changed my life and will continue to do so each and everyday. I no longer live for ME. It’s about US…. You, Mommy, and then there’s me. To my wife…. I have a new found respect and appreciation for you. Thank you for taking care of yourself and our son for 9 long months. I also want to thank you in advance for being a great mother and life partner. THANK YOU JESUS FOR THE BEST THING THAT HAS EVER HAPPENED TO ME. “ALEXA, play Count on Me by Whitney Houston”