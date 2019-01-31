Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas welcomes baby boy, shares sweet message for wife

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas and his wife, Tay, welcomed a baby boy into the world this week.

They named him Jayce Carter Lucas. Scroll to the bottom to see the adorable pictures posted to Instagram.

Lucas shared the photos with a sweet message for his wife.

“To my wife…. I have a new found respect and appreciation for you,” Lucas said. “Thank you for taking care of yourself and our son for 9 long months.”

This is the second baby this week for the Chiefs.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and his wife, Isabelle, welcomed a baby boy into the world Sunday. Butker said James Augustine Butker was born at 12:29 a.m. Jan. 27, weighing 9 pounds and 5 ounces.