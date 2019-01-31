× College in Montana offering two-year beer brewing program

KALISPELL, Mont. — Flathead Valley Community College has the only two-year brewing program in the state.

The Brewing Science and Brewing Operations will grant those that graduate from the program an Associate of Applied Science degree.

The popularity of breweries in the state created this program at FVCC. According to the Brewers Association, Montana ranks third in the nation for craft breweries per-legal-drinking-age-capita.

The program covers a variety of chemistry and business classes for students to start a successful career in brewing operations. Graduates from this program are able to show the fundamental techniques of brewing and beer.

FVCC has partnered with local business around the state like Whitefish, Missoula, Bozeman and Great Falls in order to provide mentors and internships to students.

Program Director Joe Byers tells us what’s most important is giving back to the community and providing jobs for Montanans.

“Finding good, educated help and retention with those employees [are a] big reason for starting this program,” Byers said. “Getting local Montanans who want to stay in Montana and work with the local breweries.”

The program produces three kinds of beers that are sold at various restaurants and taprooms around the Flathead Valley.