× Greenwood police chief placed on administration leave, under investigation

GREENWOOD, Mo. — The Greenwood police chief has been placed on leave and is reportedly under investigation.

Greenwood City Clerk Dot Watkins confirmed to FOX4 that the Board of Aldermen placed Chief Greg Hallgrimson on administrative leave on Dec. 26. Watkins said Hallgrimson is the only city employee currently on leave.

A source tells FOX4 that Hallgrimson is under investigation for allegedly striking someone.

Additionally, Sgt. Collin Stosberg said the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s drug and crime control division is investigating a city employee in Greenwood, but he could not confirm which employee that was.

“Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker requested the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control for the investigation of a city employee in Greenwood. The investigation is ongoing and upon completion will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for review,” Stosberg said.

Further details weren’t immediately available, but FOX4 is working to gather more information.