× KCMO city hall delays opening Thursday & Jackson County Courthouse is closed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri City Hall will delay opening Thursday until power has been restored.

City hall does not typically open until 8 a.m., but Kansas City city manager Troy Schulte tweeted about the delay in opening at 6:36 a.m., to keep residents from being inconvenienced if they planned to stop by city hall Thursday morning.

City spokesperson Chris Hernandez said it is unclear when power will be restored. City Hall employees will be working at alternative locations– city buildings that have power.

A spokesperson for Kansas City Power and Light told FOX4 that they are still working to determine what caused the outage and how widespread it is.

Jackson County Courthouse is also closed Thursday due to a water main break that caused the basement to flood affecting the electrical areas of the building.

The Historic Truman Courthouse, 112 W. Lexington Avenue in Independence, will be open during normal business hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.