FOX4 Forecast: Slowly making progress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is cold again this morning but not as cold as yesterday! Temperatures will warm up to around the freezing mark with a mix of clouds and sun today. This warmer trend continues into the weekend but will come with a small price tag. We'll explain that and look ahead to next week in the updated here!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page