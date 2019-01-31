Lenexa school principal abruptly resigns after being cited for DUI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- On Thursday night, members of the Shawnee Mission School Board accepted the Cory Strathman's abrupt resignation as principal of Rosehill Elementary School in Lenexa.

Board President Brad Stratton said by law he couldn't talk to FOX4 about the personnel issue or the serious allegations the 34-year-old is now facing.

However, a spokesman for the SMSD confirmed that last Friday, Strathman was driving near 75th Street and Westgate Lane in Shawnee when he allegedly hit another car and left the scene.

Police cited Strathman for allegedly driving under the influence at the time. No one was injured in the crash.

Strathman was principal at Rosehill Elementary for nearly five years. He was with the Shawnee Mission School District since 2008.

On Monday, Jennifer Duke, the associate principal at Nieman Elementary School in Shawnee, will become the interim principal at Rosehill.

"Jennifer Duke will be the interim principal beginning on Monday. We are not discussing the allegations against Cory Strathman because this is a personnel issue. We don't talk about personnel issues. It's by law," SMSD spokesman David Smith said.

Police also cited Strathman for driving with a suspended license and without any car insurance. Strathman goes to court on Feb. 20.