× Man charged in triple homicide, setting KCK home on fire in 2017

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County prosecutors have charged a man in a triple murder and arson case from December 2017.

Carlisle Hervey, 40, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson in the deaths of Kevin McBride, Gwinn Green and Ronald Guess.

Officers responded to a house fire in the early morning hours of Dec. 12, 2017, near 8th Street and Troup Avenue in KCK.

After battling the fire, investigators discovered three bodies inside the home and the case turned into a homicide investigation. Court documents detailing what happened have not been released at this time.

Hervey is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on $1 million bond.