Missouri legislature considers bill to eliminate vehicle inspections

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers are considering a measure to get rid of state-required vehicle inspections.

The inspections are currently required for vehicles more than 5 years old. They cost about $12 and check the vehicle identification number and odometer reading. For safety, inspectors look at brakes, lights, exhaust, seat belts and more.

Lawmakers who want to eliminate inspections said it could amount to a tax-break for consumers and point to a 2012 study that showed vehicles aren’t any safer because they’ve been inspected.

But one vehicle inspector FOX4 talked with said although the inspections aren’t a money maker, he can point to many examples where major safety issues were uncovered that, if left unchecked, could’ve been disastrous.

“For customers, it’s kind of frustrating sometimes. I say, ‘Hey, I feel your pain.’ But you know, it’s better than having your wheel fly off and kill some other family, you know. If it saves one life a year, I think it’s a pretty good program, and I’m sure it saves countless lives,” said Dominick Mussurici, general manager of Dominick’s A-1 Alignment in Kansas City.

Some critics also worry because doing away with the program would eliminate some funding used for bus safety inspections.

A similar measure to eliminate state inspections failed in the Missouri legislature last year.