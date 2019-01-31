No charges against ICE agent accused of shoving KC immigration lawyer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal prosecutors say an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official who was videotaped apparently shoving a Kansas City attorney to the ground last year won’t face criminal charges.

Lawyer Andrea Martinez said her foot was broken during the confrontation in June at an ICE office in northern Kansas City. She filed a complaint alleging unlawful use of force against the official, Everett Chase. The U.S. Inspector General investigated the complaint.

U.S. Attorney Timothy Garrison said Thursday the evidence didn’t support Martinez’s allegations.

The confrontation occurred when Martinez was escorting a 3-year-old who was being reunited with his mother, a Honduran citizen who was being deported.

Garrison said more than 30 people, including demonstrators and film crew, came to the ICE office at 3 a.m. to make a spectacle, and the officer was justified in securing access to the office.

