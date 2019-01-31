Police and FBI investigating another threat targeting Belton Middle School

BELTON, Mo. — After receiving one threat Thursday morning against Belton Middle School, officials received another threat on the same school Thursday afternoon, according to a letter sent to parents.

The district’s letter said the second threat came after school Thursday and involved language that required federal law enforcement’s assistance.

Authorities swept the entire middle school and freshmen center but did not find anything.

It was the second threat against the school in one day. Another threat was made on social media, according to police. Students and staff went into a “lock and teach” status Thursday. Classes went on as scheduled, but all movement throughout the building and to outside buildings was restricted for the day.

The district said classes will go on as scheduled on Friday, but there will be a uniformed police presence at the school in the morning and students will be escorted throughout the school and to exterior buildings.

“We hope you understand the Belton Police Department and the Belton School District are taking every precaution to ensure our schools are always safe and secure places for students and staff,” the district said.

Here’s the full letter to parents in regard to the second threat:

Belton Middle School/Freshman Center Families,

We thank you and your children for your patience, understanding, and cooperation throughout the day today. We appreciate your support and vigilance as we work together to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

Unfortunately, another threatening message was sent to Belton Middle School/Freshman Center after school today. This threat involved language that has brought in federal law enforcement. A sweep of the entire building (BMS/FC) was done this evening by the Belton Police Department and federal authorities. Nothing was identified. Also due to the language in this threat, the FBI is contributing resources. They have narrowed down their investigation based on the information we were able to provide related to both threats.

We will continue to take precautions to ensure the safety of all students and staff with a uniformed police presence on campus in the morning, and students will continue to have staff escorts throughout the building, to the Passage House, and to the Annex on the hill.

This kind of uncertainty can result in unrest and unease in all of us, so please let us know if you feel your child would benefit from talking to a school counselor about any lingering fears. We hope you understand the Belton Police Department and the Belton School District are taking every precaution to ensure our schools are always safe and secure places for students and staff.

Any further updates will be sent as soon as they are made available to us.

38.811953 -94.531898