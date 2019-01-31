Police identify 21-year-old victim in triple shooting near Olive and Linwood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the victim in a triple shooting that occurred over the weekend.

At 2:30 a.m. Sunday police were dispatched to Linwood and Olive for a report of shots fired at an apartment building.

Three people were shot. Two of the victims are expected to survive. But the third victim, identified Thursday as 21-year-old Marvon Kirkwood, died from his injuries.

The shooting at Lindwood and Olive was the second deadly shooting in less than 4 hours last weekend. Another shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. Saturday at 22nd and Elmwood, near Ashland Park — about 3 miles away.

In that triple shooting, one person also died, and the others are expected to survive. The victim was identified by police Monday as 17-year-old Fernando Perez.

There have been nine homicides in Kansas City so far in 2019.