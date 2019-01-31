Royals pack up gear, prepare to head to spring training in Surprise, Arizona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals are packing up everything in the clubhouse and shipping it down to Arizona Thursday so it can be there in time for spring training.

Some Royals staff members ship down bikes, strollers, pack and plays - anything they'll need for the next couple of months.

"Lots and lots of golf clubs because apparently spring training is baseball and golf," Toby Cook with the Royals said. "It's not just baseball stuff going down."

The clubhouse staff spends the days after FanFest packing up all the equipment because while the Royals have some baseball gear at their training complex in Surprise, Arizona, they don't have enough for all the players expected to report for spring training.

Players also have the option of having the team ship down their personal items so they don't have to worry about it.

"Man, if it’s not on the truck, you’d better be prepared to live without it for a while," Cook added. "The clubhouse tells everybody who’s going to be at spring training, if you want it down there and you’re not taking it, make sure it’s on the truck by today because it’s taking off."

Two full trucks will drive the gear 1,200 miles over the next few days.

Pitchers and catchers report Tuesday, Feb. 13.