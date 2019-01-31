Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Smokey kick'n chicken sliders

Ingredients:

12 pack of Hawaiian rolls

3 Cups warm, cooked chicken

1/3 Cup Smokey Kansas City Barbecue Sauce

2 Cups Crispy Jalapeño Toppers

6 slices of cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350*F

Shred or rough chop cooked chicken, place in a bowl and toss with Smokey Kansas City Original barbecue sauce to coat.

Use a serrated knife to slice through the center of the sweet rolls lengthwise creating a connected top half and a connected bottom half.

Place the bottom half of the sweet rolls in a 9x13 inch baking dish.

Spread chicken mixture evenly over the bottom half of rolls, followed by the crispy Jalapeño toppers.

Next top with cheese slices and place top half of remaining connected rolls.

Brush the tops of those rolls with melted butter.

Bake for 20 minutes, until the rolls are golden brown.

Cut into 12 individual sliders to serve.

Tips:

Use roasted drumsticks, a rotisserie chicken, or pick up smoked chicken from your favorite BBQ restaurant.

Substitute crispy fried onion toppers for a milder kick.

