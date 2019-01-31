State senators consider making sports betting legal in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Senate is considering Senate bill, SB44, on Thursday that would legalize sports betting. In 2018, the Supreme Court overturned a federal ban on sports betting.

The bill would authorize sports wagering on excursion gambling boats. It would also authorize a gaming facility to offer sports wagering in-person at the licensed facility and over the internet via an interactive sports wagering platform to persons physically located in this state.

Senator Denny Hoskins (R-District 21), the bill’s sponsor, estimates the proposed tax on sports betting would create anywhere between 6 and 21 million dollars in revenue for education programs.

“I’ll be the first to admit this is not the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. And it will not solve all the needs and wants that we have in the state of Missouri. But it is a start.” Hoskins said.

Senator Hoskins also said the revenue from two additional fees on betting would support veteran programs and improvements to sports facilities

Information from the Missouri School of Journalism contributed to this report