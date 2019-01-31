× Suspect arrested after stealing and wrecking KCK police vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A suspect was taken into custody after stealing a KCK police cruiser Thursday afternoon then trying to steal another vehicle.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said officers were trying to pull someone over for a felony car stop when the suspect stole a patrol car and fled the area.

The vehicle was found wrecked and abandoned at 74th and Tauromee. The suspect fled on foot, and KCK police deployed a K-9 unit to track the suspect down.

Police found the suspect at 75th and State where Zeigler said he was trying to take another car. He was taken into custody.