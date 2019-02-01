Bills QB Josh Allen challenges Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes to see who can throw farther

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Who has the strongest arm in the NFL? A challenge has been issued to find out, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in the fight.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was a guest on Barstool Radio on Friday, where he was asked: “Who can throw the ball farther, you or Patrick Mahomes?”

“We can find out,” Allen said.

Barstool Radio tweeted about Allen’s callout, and Mahomes caught wind of it. And after this season, we know the Chiefs QB isn’t afraid of a challenge.

He replied on Twitter: “Who is hosting this event?”

Who is hosting this event? https://t.co/gmkYHjwcWq — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) February 1, 2019

Allen was the Bills first round draft pick in 2018. In his rookie season, he passed for 2,074 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. By comparison, this season Mahomes passed for 5,097 yards with 50 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

But both young quarterbacks are known for their impressive arm strength. Both Allen and Mahomes have said they’ve thrown a football more than 70 yards.

Who knows if the match-up will ever actually happen, but we’d love to see them face off. Of course, we’d be cheering for Mahomes.