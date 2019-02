Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heart-healthy avocado pesto dip

Ingredients:

2 avocados

1 cup fresh basil

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

3 cloves of garlic

1/4 cup unsalted pine nuts

3 Tbsp. of extra virgin olive oil

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Directions:

Blend together until desire consistency.

Then serve with veggies or pita chips.

