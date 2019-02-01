KC man starts initiative to honor murdered son, urging dads to get involved in kids’ lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The day his 23-year-old son was shot and killed, a Kansas City father says he knew he needed to do something to prevent more murders from happening.

Hundreds of people gathered Friday night at Calvary Chapel to honor and celebrate the life of 23-year-old Cameron Douglas. On Jan. 21, his life was cut short when he was killed at an apartment complex near Interstate 435 and Eastwood Trafficway.

Cameron had a love for music and would use that passion to spread joy to those around him.

"He has quite the energy and light in our community, our church and our family especially," said Cameron's father, Bishop Frank Douglas.

Within 24 hours of the shooting, Jackson County prosecutors charged Jason Cook with second-degree murder.

"Just to see that terrible scene and know that other parents have been through that -- all that was going through my mind was how to move forward," said Frank Douglas.

As a bishop at Beth-Judah Ministries and a member of AdHoc Group Against Crime, Frank Douglas has now started the "Heart of the Father" initiative in honor of his son.

"Parenting is a leadership role. It is a leadership role. So fathers need to be leaders," Frank Douglas said.

Now, he's spreading an important message for fathers to be actively involved in their children's lives.

"A week from now unfortunately there will be another story," he said. "But I'm trying to take advantage of this platform, to lift up what we really need to do differently in our community."

Douglas and others with AdHoc believe a father's presence means there's a higher likelihood their children won't be involved in homicide.

Douglas has also started a scholarship fund for his granddaughter, who was just 6 months old when Cameron Douglas was killed. You can donate to the family by contacting the church on Facebook or emailing Douglas. You can also email Douglas to learn more about the "Heart of the Father" initiative.