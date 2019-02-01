KCMO Public Schools hold news conference where they’ll announce whether they’ve earned full accreditation

Watch live:



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools will hold a news conference Friday morning where they could announce full accreditation.

This is a big deal because the district has been under “provisional accreditation” for years.

They lost that status in 2011 then re-gained it in 2014.

The featured speakers at Friday’s news conference will include Dr. Mark Bedell and KCPS Board of Directors Chair Melissa Robinson.