KC Police Officers Memorial Foundation partnership helps provide mobile mammograms at East Patrol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new survey shows millions of women are putting themselves at risk, by not checking their breasts for early signs of cancer. HCA Healthcare in the United Kingdom found that one in four women over the age of 18 say they have never examined their breasts for signs of cancer or cannot remember the last time they did.

The survey found that one in three women worry about wasting a doctor's time with their concerns, while others are embarrassed.

On Thursday, a mobile mammography unit rolled into KCPD's East Patrol parking lot to provide a chance for women who don't have health insurance to get a mammogram provided by the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Diagnostic Imaging Centers partnered with the Kansas City Police Department to provide the mammograms. Komen Kansas & Western Missouri, and the KCPD Officers Memorial Foundation say they saw 46 women on the mobile unit. Twenty of those women were uninsured and hadn’t had screening mammograms in several years.