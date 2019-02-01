Lawsuit against Lee’s Summit School District claims superintendent didn’t promote woman because of race

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A lawsuit filed Wednesday against the Lee’s Summit School District accuses the superintendent of unethical behavior.

The executive director of technology for the school district, Dr. Amy Gates, filed the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, she applied for another position within the school district last year – a position she did not get – and she claims the superintendent, Dr. Dennis Carpenter, violated several school policies during the hiring process.

The lawsuit contends there were three women applying for executive director of public relations – two were white, the third was black. Dr. Dennis Carpenter argued against hiring the black woman, based solely upon her race, the lawsuit said.

“The Establishment is not ready for the two faces of this district to be African American,” the lawsuit quoted Carpenter saying.

According to legal documents, Gates said Carpenter went on to say, “I will not hire a black person in this position, people are waiting for me to make that mistake…can you imagine me walking into a BRT (business roundtable) meeting with a black female as the second face of the district.”

Gates filed a claim of discrimination against Carpenter, and that sparked an investigation by the School Board.

The district hired an outside agency, which concluded that while Carpenter’s statements did violate the spirit of Lee’s Summit School District’s anti-discrimination policy, but it did not violate the policy AC.

Gates then asked for all papers relating to this investigation. She claimed the district sent her just two documents eight days after filing the Sunshine request.

Gates is now demanding access to all documents related to this discrimination investigation.

FOX4’s Matt Stewart reached out to the school district about this lawsuit and here is their response:

“The Lee’s Summit School District acknowledges receipt of a lawsuit brought upon the District in regards to a Sunshine Law request. As such, we will be defending the lawsuit in court, not in the media at this time.”

The school board is in the process of negotiating a contract extension with Carpenter – but the teacher’s union has publicly stated they are against keeping Carpenter in the district.

Previous coverage:

