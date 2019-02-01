Months later, KC mom still praying for arrest in murders of teen son and his friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's a been a tough seven months for Rondine Taylor.

"I think about him all the time. He was my protector. He was my baby boy," she said Friday.

Tears constantly fell down Taylor's face as she remembered what happened to her 16-year-old son, Jeremiah Stewart, and his 15-year-old friend, DeMonte Walker, last summer.

"Jeremiah was a good kid. He always wanted me to be happy. I just don't understand why this happened, and why is it taking so long to solve?" Taylor said.

On June 25, the unimaginable happened to Jeremiah and his buddy. Police said both boys were sound shot and killed inside a vacant house near 36th and Wabash.

"They had I think only known each other for a couple of months, but they were still close. They hung out a lot," Jeremiah's mom said.

Weeks before Jeremiah was killed, he was supposed to graduate from a juvenile detention program.

Instead, his grief-stricken mom received a single rose and his certificate of completion.

"And I walked across that stage, and I accepted the diploma they were gonna give him. This has all torn me up. I used to be happy, but how can you explain the pain when you got to see the casket closing on your son? I should never, ever have to bury my son before me," the sobbing mom said.

Seven months later, police say they're still looking for the killer or killers and a motive for the teens' murders. Their unsolved murders that have left holes in the hearts of their loved ones.

"Yeah, there's been talk that it could've been gang-related. I don't know if my son was involved in a gang. He was always at home. He always wanted to be around me. My prayers is that whoever shot my son gets brought to justice. I want to see him locked up for doing these two homicides. It's just not right," Taylor said.

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who has information that will lead to an arrest in the case. If you know anything, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips are anonymous.