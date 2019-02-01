Olathe police looking for suspect in car dealership burglary

Posted 4:41 pm, February 1, 2019

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police need the public’s help to identify a suspect in the burglary of an auto dealership.

According to police, the Olathe Dodge Crysler Jeep Ram dealership was burglarized  overnight on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Police say the man seen in this photo is wanted in connection with the burglary.

Burglary suspect

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Olathe Police Department at (913)-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.