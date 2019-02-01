Overland Park neighbors growing uneasy following streak of violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- One teenager died and two others were attacked all in the span of two weeks in a concentrated area of Overland Park. The latest incident happened Friday morning when someone stabbed a teenager in the back around 9:30 at 79th and Grant Lane.

The 16-year-old victim took the trash out, and that's when the suspect popped up from around the side of a dumpster and stabbed him. He was taken to the hospital and is recovering from his injuries, police are still looking for the suspect.

"I came out to leave and I saw an ambulance with lights on, a policeman right there in the parking lot and a policeman in the other parking lot and then as I left, policeman down on 79th down a block. As I went east, there was an Overland Park policeman standing there with a rifle out as if he was ready to shoot," JoAnn Voyce described.

According to investigators, the suspect and the victim probably know each other, but the stabbing still makes neighbors question their safety.

"Why is someone trying to stab him at 16? Who would want to stab a 16-year-old? What do you have to gain from it?" Olga Tolin asked.

The stabbing Friday morning isn't the only violent act making neighbors worry. Earlier this week, Overland Park Police say a 17-year-old was found shot and paralyzed in the road at 79th and Farley. Last week, another 17-year-old was shot and killed at 80th and Farley.

Police say all the violent crimes against teens this week are isolated and not related, but that doesn't comfort neighbors.

"I`m now a nervous wreck thinking about people getting stabbed at the dumpster and getting shot across the street with some other things that happened earlier in the week. I'm pretty rattled," Voyce said.

According to Overland Park police, the suspect had on a ski mask, jeans and a hoodie. He ran away and police dogs haven't been able to pick up his scent. The victim's girlfriend saw the stabbing, which is how they got the suspect information. If you know anything that will help lead to an arrest, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.