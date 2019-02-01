Overland Park police investigate stabbing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are at the scene of a stabbing on Friday morning in the area of 78th and Grant where a teenager is hurt.

Investigators say the 16-year-old boy stabbed was taken to a hospital. FOX4’s Alana Laflore reports that the victim was taking out the trash when the suspect wearing a ski mask, hoodie and blue jeans came around a dumpster and stabbed, investigators believe they knew one another.

Shawnee Mission West is on “lock and learn”, a form of soft-lockdown, while police are in the area. Comanche Elementary was also briefly on lockdown.

FOX4 has a news crew at the scene, check this page and FOX4 News at Noon for updates.