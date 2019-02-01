Teens with special needs crowned Blue Valley Northwest’s Sweetheart king and queen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The announcement of Blue Valley Northwest's "Sweetheart Court" king and queen provided quite the inspiring moment Friday night.

John Paul Underwood has autism. Sofia Small has Down syndrome. But they didn't let it stop them from being quite involved in school activities inspiring plenty of their classmates along the way.

Small is a cheerleader, Underwood a swimmer. And not only are they the Sweetheart King and Queen, they've actually been sweethearts themselves for all four years of high school.

“I’m so excited for Sofia," said Lauren Spector, a member of the Sweetheart Court. "I told all my friends to vote for her because I can’t think of anyone more deserving. The joy that she brings to everyone, the happiness is just like any other, and I’m so happy for her."

“It was just the most amazing feeling just to have so much support in this school for kids with disabilities and to have inclusion and to have that camaraderie around him," John Paul's mother Danielle Underwood said.

After high school, both plan to enroll in Blue Valley's ACCESS program to take classes at Johnson County Community College.