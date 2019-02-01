This adorable pup is looking for her forever Valentine

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department is hoping to help an adorable dog find a forever home.

They recently posed Chunky, a five-year-old female pit bull, in a variety of Valentine’s Day themed photos.

Then the department shared the photos with information on how to adopt her on Twitter.

“I love ANYONE who loves me!! If you come with kids, I’ll love them too!!! Will YOU be my Valentine!?!?” the tweet said.

If you’re interested in adopting Chunky, please call (816) 969-1640. You can also learn more on Lee’s Summit’s animal control website.