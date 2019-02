BASEHOR, Kan. — Officials say a Basehor man has been found dead after being reported missing Friday night.

Basehor police said 27-year-old Jordan Kenne was last seen leaving his house to go on a run around 5 p.m. in the area of 178th and State Ave.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

The cause of death is under investigation.

The police department thanked the community for their help.

