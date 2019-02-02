Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez Johnny Robinson named to Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez and Johnny Robinson have been named to the 2019 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The massive honor was announced Saturday at the NFL Honors after the selection committee voted earlier that day.

Gonzalez played for the Chiefs from 1997 to 2008 and then spent five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before he retired. This is his first year of eligibility to be a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.

Robinson, the defensive back, helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl 4.

The Hall of Fame announcement won’t come as a shock to most Chiefs fans.

The legendary tight end was inducted into the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame on Dec. 13. His name was unveiled next to that of wide receiver Carlos Carson on the ring of honor inside Arrowhead Stadium.

Gonzalez was selected to 14 Pro Bowls and is the NFL’s all-time leader in receiving yards for tight ends with 15,127. During his 17-year career, he also had 111 touchdowns.

He held the Chiefs’ record for receiving yards for a tight end until last season when Travis Kelce broke his record.

Gonzalez will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame in August in Canton, Ohio.