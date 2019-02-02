Is buying time for a commercial in the Super Bowl worth it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Millions of people are expected to watch the Super Bowl - whether to see the Rams battle the Patriots, or to watch the commercials.

The price tag for the commercials for Super Bowl LII is $5.25 Million for a 30 second ad.

Pastor Nancy Kerr is in one of those ads. Head and Shoulders will feature the Independence wedding officiant in her on 37 second commercial.

“I’m very excited,” the owner of KC Weddings 2 Go said. “I think that the exposure is tremendous.”

Watch a version of the Head and Shoulders Commercial featuring Kerr, among others here.

And 13-year-old Jordan Reeves from Columbia will also be in the spotlight. The seventh grader will show all those watching she can play X Box games - even without a left hand. She’s one of several kids displaying their prowess on a special Microsoft XBox video game controller.

Watch the extended version of the Microsoft xBox commercial here.

“I just think it's really cool to because the disability community is what built the controller and just, I just thought it was a cool product.”

Both Kerr and Reeves are a part of major ad campaigns by major brands. They’ll join a very crowded and competitive landscape.

“"Production costs of a couple million dollars,” Mike Sheldon explained, CEO of Deutsch North America. “You've got an agency fee, hopefully that's a lot and you've got a talent budget sometimes if you’re Pepsi that could be $5 or $6 million, others maybe just a million dollars.”

"The consumer's either going to remember or not,” Sheldon explained, “and either the sales are going to go up for a particular brand or they won't and so it's a high stakes game.”

For Kerr and Reeves, the chance to be on national TV is definitely worth the time spent with camera crews.

For 13-year-old Reeves, it’s the chance to partner with Microsoft. “I’m not sure what I’m going to get out of it. But just like, the opportunity is really what we were going for.”

For Kerr, it’s the chance to have a million dollar commercial and a nation-wide audience - for free. “Having this experience is a greater opportunity than winning the lottery,” Pastor Nancy excitedly said.

And yes, they’ll both be tuning in to watch.