FOX4 Forecast: Weekend warm up!

Posted 8:01 am, February 2, 2019

Mild temperatures will rule the weekend with highs well above average making up for the colder weather earlier int eh week. The next change is a cold front coming on Monday which will send temperatures back to reality!

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

