Mahomes takes top offensive player award

ATLANTA — Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ breakout season earned him The Associated Press 2018 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

Mahomes, who had started one game for the Chiefs before this season, threw for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards in leading the Chiefs to their first AFC championship game since the 1993 season. He received 30 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league.

Mahomes also was an overwhelming choice as All-Pro quarterback in early January.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who led the NFL with a 115.7 rating, was second with 16 votes in balloting announced at NFL Honors. Houston All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins got two votes, as did Rams All-Pro running back Todd Gurley.

Only one other Chief, running back Priest Holmes in 2002, has won the top offensive player award.