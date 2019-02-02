× One person critically injured in house fire

LAKE LOTAWANA, Mo. — One person was critically injured Saturday morning in a house fire near 9800 MO Hwy 7. Fire crews were called to the address around 9am this morning. When fire crews arrived on the scene they found the home engulfed in flames. Crews from Prairie Township, Lake Lotawana, Lone Jack, Central Jackson County, Lee’s Summit, Sni Valley and Pleasant Hill fire departments were on hand to battle the fire.

Seven people were in the house at the time of the fire, one person was transported from the scene in critical condition with 2nd degree burns and suffering from smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the house is a total loss.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.