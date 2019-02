BASEHOR, Kan. — The Basehor Police Department is currently looking for a man who was last seen Friday evening.

Police said Jordan Kenne was last seen leaving his house to go for a run around 5 p.m. in the area of 178th and Stave Ave.

Kenne is described as standing 5’9″ and weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information are asked to please call 911 or 913-758-4022.